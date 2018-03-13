Newcastle United transfer round-up: Chelsea set Kenedy asking price, battle with Leicester & Southampton to land £20million Burnley winger

Rafa Benitez will look to tie up a permanent deal for on-loan Chelsea winger Kenedy this summer.

And according to the Mirror's Simon Bird, the Stamford Bridge outfit have already set their asking price.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson celebrates scoring for Burnley with teammate Aaron Lennon.

The report states United could have to pay "up to £15million" to make the deal permanent when the Brazilian's temporary deal ends at the close of the current campaign.

Newcastle were refused first option on signing Kenedy by the Blues.

When asked about the future of the 22-year-old, Benitez was non-committal.

"I have no idea if there’s a chance we can keep him after the end of the season," he said.

"I think, at the moment, we have to make sure we enjoy him while he’s here.”

Asked what difference Kenedy had made to his team, Benitez added: "It’s more than his energy and pace, he’s a player who is comfortable on the ball.

"His delivery, his crosses and set pieces ... he’s somebody who is different and he’s a player playing with confidence now. His goals will help that.

"We already had a bit of pace with (Christian) Atsu and (Jacob) Murphy and the ability and work rate of Ritchie, but Kenedy is good on the ball. He doesn’t give it away easily, and he gives us more control."

Meanwhile, according to the Sun, United could find themselves in a three-way battle to sign Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Leicester City and Southampton are also understood to have shown an interest in the Iceland international, who is valued at around £20million by the Clarets.

The report states that Burnley will look to offer Gudmundsson a new deal to ward off any interest after an impressive campaign.