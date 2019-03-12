Newcastle United transfer rumours: £5m midfielder linked with summer switch

Newcastle United midfielder Mo Diame is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs.

The 31-year-old is set to see his current deal at St James's Park expire in the summer, although he will trigger a one-year extension if he plays three more times this season.

However, the former Hull City man is thought to be keen to seal a two-year deal to safeguard his future.

And with his future on Tyneside looking uncertain, the Daily Star claim that a host of clubs are keeping tabs on Diame's future.

Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Brighton are both thought to be keen on the Senegalese international, who joined Newcastle in a deal worth around £5million in 2016.

There is also thought to be interest in Diame from Turkish sides Besiktas and Galatasaray, while clubs in Italy and Spain are also monitoring the situation.

Speaking to the Gazette recently about his future, the midfielder indicated that a decision would likely be made once Newcastle's Premier League survival was secured.

“I’m happy here, but it’s not me who’s going to decide about my future," he admitted.

“I just try to help the team to get the target, and afterwards we’ll see.

"It’s not the moment to talk about my future. I’m happy and settled down in Newcastle. Everything is OK.

“I’m focused on the target – that’s it. The manager needs me to give everything for this team, and it’s what I will do until the end.”