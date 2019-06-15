Newcastle United transfer rumours: AC Milan defender linked as Fulham monitor Magpies striker

Over a month has passed since the start of the summer transfer window, and rumours surrounding Newcastle United have continued to fly.

Here are some of the latest Magpies transfer stories circling the web, with more players linked with moves to and from St James’ Park:

Dwight Gayle could replace Aleksandar Mitrovic at Fulham – Former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is reportedly on the verge of joining La Liga side Real Betis.

According to the Daily Star, the Cottagers, who were relegated from the top-flight last season, want £30million for the Serb, who still has four years left on his contract and scored 11 Premier League goals last term.

The report goes on to say that Fulham boss Scott Parker is eyeing up Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle, who scored 23 Championship goals on loan at West Brom last season, and Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga as potential replacements.

Diego Laxalt reports resurface – Newcastle have previously been linked with Uruguayan defender Diego Laxalt, who has struggled for game time since joining Italian giants AC Milan last summer.

The full-back, 26, rarely featured for Milan in the second half of last season, making just 20 league appearances in total.

And, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in Laxalt, along with Italian sides Torino and Atalanta.

The report claims Milan would want £10.7million for the player, who has been capped 17 times by his county and featured at last summer’s World Cup.