Newcastle United transfer rumours: Andy Carroll linked with sensational return in intriguing deal

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for striker Andy Carroll.

The Daily Express quote a tweet from @ExWHUemployee, who claims that West Ham were trying to negotiate an exit for Carroll during the January window.

A product of the Magpies' academy, the striker made 91 appearances for the club and netted 33 times before joining Liverpool in a big money move.

But his career has somewhat stagnated since then, with injuries and inconsistencies blighting his progression.

Indeed, the 29-year-old only made his first start of the season for the Hammers yesterday (January 2) - and was hooked at half-time.

That has seen rumours of an exit intensify, and these recent reports suggest that Newcastle could be a potential destination.

However, they claim that West Ham are interested in a swap deal involving Jonjo Shelvey.

The Newcastle midfielder was linked with a similar move to Fulham last week, with Tom Cairney rumoured to be moving in the opposite direction.

But cold water was poured on that deal when Rafa Benitez revealed that he will not be selling Shelvey during the January window.

Asked if he would consider selling the 26-year-old, the Newcastle manager said: “No. No chance.”

That suggests that such a move for Carroll would also be an unlikely prospect during this window.