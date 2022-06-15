Less than a week into the summer transfer window and Newcastle United have already been linked with a flurry of players from across Europe.

It’s often hard to know what to believe and what to dismiss with transfer rumours rife this time of year - particularly given Newcastle’s financial status following last year’s takeover.

Hundreds of players will be linked with a move to Newcastle over the next few months. As it turns out, dozens have already been linked within the opening few days of the window opening.

But no deal is complete until it has been officially ratified and confirmed by the club itself.

We have waded our way through the Newcastle transfer rumours and speculation in an attempt to provide a comprehensive list of players linked with a move to Newcastle this summer.

And we have assessed each transfer rumour and labelled how likely they are to happen - to the best of our knowledge at least!

1. Matt Targett - done deal The left-back has completed a permanent move to Newcastle United from Aston Villa for a total of £15million. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Alex Murphy - done deal Newcastle agreed to sign teenage defender Alex Murphy from Galway United. He is set to join up with the club’s under-23s side when they return for pre-season in July. Photo Sales

3. Hugo Ekitike (Reims) - close The Magpies are closing in on a deal for the 19-year-old forward but the player’s representatives appear reluctant to jump into a deal so early into the window. Photo Sales

4. Charlie McArthur (Kilmarnock) - close The 17-year-old defender is close to completing a move to Newcastle, according to The Telegraph. He appeared four times for Kilie last season and has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs. Photo Sales