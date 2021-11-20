The Magpies are still on the hunt for their first win of the campaign and will be hoping they can kickstart the season under new boss Eddie Howe.

Newcastle are without the ex-Bournemouth manager however, with it being confirmed yesterday that Howe had tested positive for Covid-19 and would be absent from his first game in charge.

As a result, his assistants Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team against Brentford.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Spurs target shrugs off Antonio Conte reunion Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic has confirmed he wants to remain at San Siro with his contract set to expire in the summer. Antonio Conte has been keen to reunite with Brozovic in the Premier League. (Fabrizio Biasin) Photo: Gabriele Maltinti

2. Hearts hoping to sign Brighton loanee on permanent deal Hearts want to sign Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Alex Cochrane on a permanent deal with his contract with the Seagulls' expiring next year. However, it remains to be seen whether Brighton will offer him a new deal. (Edinburgh Evening News) Photo: Alex Burstow

3. AC Milan keen on signing Arsenal winger AC Milan are reportedly prepared to pay the £25 million asking price for Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe. The 26-year-old joined the Gunners for £72 million in 2019. (Il Milanista) Photo: Julian Finney

4. Burnley in race to sign Plymouth Argyle starlet Burnley have joined Barnsley in the race to sign Plymouth Argyle star Panutche Camara. The midfielder was watched by scouts from 12 clubs in his side's FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Davidson