With the Magpies still waiting on the decision over whether or not their proposed Saudi takeover can take place, the club have been left in a state of relative limbo.

A strong end to last season was enough to give some supporters hope, but the Toon Army are yet to make any signings this summer, and there are question marks over whether or not Steve Bruce’s men will be able to build on their momentum going into a new season of top flight action.

But despite all of that, talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has still seen fit to criticise some fans.

He said: “I have a great deal of admiration and respect for big football clubs who mean a lot for their community.

"But there is a segment of Newcastle fans that are just a little bit wide of the mark. They think they can dispense their particular brand of vitriol and abuse over social media and if they get any back they can't take it.

“They are like one-armed waiters. They can dish it out but they can't take it back.

He added: "I don't hate Newcastle but I don't like a section of their fanbase who think it is appropriate to issue death threats to their manager.

"They don't like Steve Bruce but I like Steve Bruce. I didn't always like Steve Bruce - he let me down badly - but I do know that his ambition was to manage Newcastle United.”

