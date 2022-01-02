The Magpies wont be able to kick off their Premier League campaign until they host Watford on Saturday January 15 after today’s fixture against Southampton was postponed due to Covid-19.

They haven’t played since their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on the 27th December after their trip to Everton was also postponed.

Eddie Howe will now look to start 2022 with a win as they host Cambridge United in the FA Cup next weekend.

Here are the best of today’s Premier League rumours...

1. Manchester United defender joins Napoli Manchester United's Alex Tuanzebe has seen his Aston Villa loan cut short and has instead joined Napoli until the end of the season. The 24-year-old has featured only six times for Villa this campaign. (The Guardian)

2. PSG want £50m Crystal Palace loanee Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is enjoying a brilliant season on loan at Selhurst Park. Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be keen on signing him permanently this month for £50 million. (TEAMtalk)

3. Watford keen on £3m-rated Aston Villa defender Watford are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa centre-back Kortney Hause in January. Steven Gerrard's side are open to letting the defender leave. (HITC)

