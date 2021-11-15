Nike Flight Hi Vis winter ball. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United transfer rumours: International midfielder opens up on Newcastle United links, Toon battle Chelsea & Liverpool for winger

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes beating Manchester United to the signing of Kieran Trippier would be ‘big’ for Newcastle:

By Jason Jones
Monday, 15th November 2021, 7:52 am

“This is big for Newcastle if they can get away with it.” Kenny told Football Insider.

“He has been linked with a move back to England a couple of times now. He’s been away for a couple of seasons and he’s done really well in Spain.

“Obviously, he won the title and he seems to have impressed a lot of the fans over there. It’s no surprise really because he’s a top talent.

“I really like him, always have. His crossing is top-drawer, and his free kicks are amazing too. He’s a proper specialist when it comes to those two.”

Newcastle have been linked with a January move for the right-back who formerly played under Eddie Howe at Burnley.

Trippier is currently on the books at Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Paddy Kenny Kieran Trippier Premier League Manchester United
