Newcastle United transfer rumours: Leeds and AS Roma set to beat Magpies to €20m midfielder

Newcastle United have reportedly been dealt a transfer blow - as Leeds United launch a bid for a rumoured target.

Both the Magpies and the Whites have been credited with an interest in Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez in recent weeks.

Nandez, who currently plays his club football for Boca Juniors in Argentina, has impressed this campaign and was believed to be close to a move to Serie A during the January transfer window.

Calcio Mercato claim that Cagliari almost signed the playmaker in January, only for the deal to fall through at the last minute, but are set to renew their interest once the summer transfer window opens.

AS Roma are also thought to be interested in a move for Nandez, with Newcastle and Leeds among the other clubs eyeing him.

However, a stumbling block could come in the form of the 23-year-old's reported €20m price tag.

But that doesn't seem to have deterred Leeds who - according to fresh reports from TuttoMercatWeb - have submitted a bit to the Argentine side.

Marcelo Bielsa is believed to be keen on a deal for the midfielder, but the same report claims that AS Roma may hold the upper hand over the English duo by offering Boca a swap deal.

It seems to be bad news for Rafa Benitez and Newcastle, with interest in their rumoured target hotting up.

Nandez - who has 20 caps for Uruguay - starred at the 2018 World Cup and has carried that form into his domestic campaign with Boca, where he continues to draw in regular plaudits. He has netted twice in 11 appearances domestically this campaign.