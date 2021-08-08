The Magpies have recently enjoyed friendlies against Doncaster Rovers, York City, Harrogate Town and Burton Albion as Steve Bruce eyes another season with the Tynesiders.

Newcastle also won a pre-season match against Premier League newcomers Norwich City at St James’ Park yesterday.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds this morning:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce

Arsenal have made a move for England right-back Kieran Trippier, 30, after Manchester United were unable to agree on a fee with Atletico Madrid. (Sunday Sun)

Brighton are hoping to sign Arsenal's 22-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah for about £20m. (Sunday Sun)

Burnley are struggling to get a deal for RB Leipzig's 23-year-old English winger Ademola Lookman over the line, so may switch their focus on trying to sign Lyon’s Ivory Coast defender Maxwel Cornet. (Sunday Sun)

West Ham are continuing to negotiate personal terms with Fiorentina's Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 23. However, the Hammers are said struggling to meet the demands set out by his representatives. (90min)

Newcastle United have enquired about signing 24-year-old English defender Nathaniel Phillips from Liverpool. The defender is available for around £12 million to £15 million. There have been of approaches from Burnley, Brighton, Newcastle and Southampton. (Athletic)

Leeds United are tabling an improved offer for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien, 22, after an initial approach was rejected. (Football Insider)

Liverpool have agreed to sign Bobby Clark, 16, from Newcastle United after Tottenham turned down the chance to sign him this year. (Football Insider)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.