A deal appears to be edging closer for the Arsenal midfielder, but Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has remained firmly cryptic in his stance on the potential move.

“This situation is that he’s our player,” he said in a press conference this week. “We held some conversations, because it’s not only about what we want to do, there’s the player’s interest, the role that the player can fit within a squad, a club.

“What he’s done has put him in a really strong position where he can choose, with more options, what his future could look like. This is what we’re trying to define right now.”

Asked if he expected 21-year-old Willock to still be an Arsenal player when the transfer window closes at the end of the month, Arteta said: “I don’t know. I’m not going to say that, because you’ll come like you did earlier with a quote from last season. I’d prefer not to answer that.”

Newcastle, yet to sign a player this summer, hope to register Willock – who scored eight goals on loan for them last season – in time for Sunday’s season-opener against West Ham United.

United have made no comment since agreeing a fee with Arsenal for Willock. Speaking last weekend, head coach Steve Bruce said: “We’re pursing our No.1 target (Willock).

"We’re trying as best we can. Let’s hope we can make a breakthrough.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Clarets join Cucurella race Burnley are prepared to go head-to-head with Brighton & Hove Albion in the race to sign Getafe defender Marc Cucurella. (Telegraph)

2. Nakamba in demand Watford are monitoring Aston Villa workhorse Marvelous Nakamba, who is also wanted by Crystal Palace and Everton. (Telegraph)

3. West Ham close in on Milenkovic West Ham have increased their offer to £13.5million for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic and are close to completing his signing. (Fantacalcio)

4. Gaich left out of squad CSKA Moscow striker Adolfo Gaich has not been registered to play for his side in the Russian top flight amid interest from Leeds United. The player is understood to have his heart set on a move to Italy, however. (Sport24)