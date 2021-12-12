Howe will be hoping to help The Magpies claim back to back Premier League victories and ease their relegation fears slightly when they visit The King Power Stadium this weekend.

The match will see Howe come up against Rodgers, a manager who helped influence the early part of the Newcastle boss’ coaching career.

While at Burnley in the Championship during the 2011-12 season, Howe asked to watch Rodgers at work with his newly promoted Swansea City side.

Rodgers had gained a positive reputation at Swansea for applying a fearless, possession based play-style despite being top-flight newcomers.

A decade ago, Howe spent a couple of days observing Rodgers’ training sessions in South Wales and discussed tactics.

Although Howe’s memory of the event is a little hazy nowadays – Rodgers’ support and generosity is something that has stuck with him.

“I struggle to remember the years, they seem to go so quickly,” said the 44-year-old. “But yeah, a long time ago, I think it was when I was when I was at Burnley, he was in a different league to me but I went to him and he was absolutely brilliant with me.

"We have very similar philosophies I think in terms of how we see the game. But he gave me his time and that's something as a manager, I know we have very little of and I really appreciated it – we’ve remained close ever since.”

On Sunday, Rogers and Howe will go head to head as equals in the Premier League. Leicester currently sit 11th, nine points ahead of The Magpies in the Premier League table.

“It’s a very tough game for us," Howe admitted. “I don't see anything other than a really tight game – both teams will be desperate to win.

“But I've got a lot of time for Brendan and the job that he's done at Leicester, I think he's an incredible manager.

"But we will endeavour to go there and give a very good account of ourselves and try and win the match.”

1. Phillips allowed to leave Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that reported Brighton, Burnley, and West Ham target Nat Phillips can leave Liverpool in the January transfer window. (Various) (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales

2. Albion close in on Kozlowski Brighton are closing on an £8million deal for 18-year-old Poland international midfielder Kacper Kozlowski. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Photo: Lars Baron Photo Sales

3. Rusnak in demand Southampton and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnak. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Goodlett Photo Sales

4. City eye Tavares Manchester City are interested in Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares, who only moved to the Premier League in the summer. (ESPN) (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales