The Magpies boss has cut a fairly unpopular figure among supporters during his time in the dugout at St. James’ Park, and now that fans are allowed back inside stadiums ahead of the new Premier League campaign, the expectation is that those frustrations will be widely vocalised.

Already during preseason, we’ve seen Bruce come in for stick from travelling Toon supporters, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has suggested that some of the criticism is unjustified.

The 34-year-old told talkSPORT: “I wouldn’t say he has gone above and beyond but he’s done well with what he’s been given.

"He finished 12th last season, so you can’t get away from the fact that’s a decent season for Newcastle in the situation they’re in.

"I totally understand that Newcastle fans have had it in the neck with Mike Ashley and the board. I get that.

"So, protest at them but not Steve Bruce

"They were favourites to go down and he kept them up,” O’Hara continued.

"They had a bit of a bad spell in the middle of the season where everyone was on his back but once he got players back from injury, they kicked on and finished the season really well.

"I can’t believe they’re giving him stick in pre-season when the season hasn’t even started after the season he’s had.

"You have to respect the man for what he’s done.”

