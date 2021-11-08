Hayden was on target as relegation-threatened Newcastle United came from behind to draw 1-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The midfielder swept the ball home in front of head coach-in-waiting Eddie Howe after Ciaran Clark headed a deep cross from Matt Ritchie into his path.

The second-half strike was only Hayden’s fourth Premier League goal for the club – and seventh in total. However, Jones, put in interim charge last month following the departure of Steve Bruce, believes that Hayden should be getting more goals based on his exploits in training.

Asked if Hayden deserved the strike, Jones told NUFC TV: “He did. He’s been brilliant, Isaac. Tactically, he’s such a smart player. Physically, he’s fantastic. Technically, he can play. I’ve been having a joke in the past couple of weeks (saying) ‘you’re a goalscorer’ with his finishing in training.

"A little bit more belief, and he’s scored, so I’m delighted for him.”

Hayden, signed from Arsenal in 2016 by then-manager Rafa Benitez, reacted to the result on Twitter.

The 26-year-old tweeted: “Gutted not to get the 3 points I thought overall we deserved as a group, but we showed our spirit second half to fight until the end for 3 points, but it wasn’t to be today. Thanks to the amazing away support. See you after the international break.”

Newcastle ended the weekend in 19th place on goal difference following Norwich City’s win over Brentford.

