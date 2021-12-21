Anderson and White, both midfielders, were on the bench for Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester City at St James’s Park. Anderson, 19, made his Premier League debut last season after breaking into then-head coach Steve Bruce’s squad, while White featured for the club in pre-season.
The 19-year-olds have caught the eye of Howe in training, and in Under-23 fixtures, since he took charge last month.
Asked if they were named on the bench because of injuries, or their own form, United’s head coach said: “An element of both. No-one’s on the bench that you don’t want involved.
“Elliot’s a very talented lad, I’ve seen that from the limited training time I’ve had with him, because he did pick up a slight muscle injury. And Joe White, again, I’ve been very impressed with him playing for the development squad recently. He performed really well, so he’s a talented player.”