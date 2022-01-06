Premier League transfer rumours

Newcastle United transfer rumours: Magpies ‘determined’ to sign World Cup winner, Toon reportedly lead Wolves in midfielder chase

Diego Simeone has issued an update on Kieran Trippier ahead of confirmation of the defender’s move to Newcastle United.

The 31-year-old – who helped his team win La Liga last season – agreed a contract with Newcastle before travelling from Madrid, where he has spent the past two and a half years.

And Atletico manager Simeone said: “I always look at the positive things. I’m grateful to Trippier for all the time he has been with us. The club’s given him 48 hours to resolve the situation. He’s behaved very well. He’s worked very well. He’s been a very important footballer for us. It’s time to look ahead and look for alternatives to make things work. The club knows what we want, what we seek – and what we need.”

Trippier previously played under United manager Eddie Howe at Burnley.

1. Man United target Neves

Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara and Wolves’ Ruben Neves are two of a number of players Manchester United have been looking at in their search for a new midfielder. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

2. Digne attracting interest

Everton left-back Lucas Digne has drawn interest from Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

3. Villa lead Coutinho charge

Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan this month. (Sport) (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

4. Spurs keen on Lamptey

Tottenham are ready to challenge Arsenal in the £50 million race for Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey. (Express) (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

