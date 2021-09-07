One man who might not be available to lineup against the Portuguese juggernaut, however, is Ryan Fraser, who has returned to Newcastle United early after suffering an injury in training.

The winger has been forced to withdraw the Scotland squad for tomorrow night’s World Cup qualifier against Austria in Vienna. Fraser, seen leaving the team hotel wearing a protective boot and on crutches, will now be assessed by Newcastle’s medical staff ahead of Saturday’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke said: "Unfortunately, Ryan Fraser picked up a knock in training which, again with the short turnaround, just means there's no point in taking him. He wouldn't be ready for the game."

Fraser had been an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Moldova at Hampden Park. The 27-year-old, signed last year as a free agent, played in last week’s 2-0 defeat to Denmark in Copenhagen.

United head coach Steve Bruce has a number of injury concerns, notably striker Callum Wilson. Wilson was forced against Southampton at St James’s Park last weekend with a thigh injury.

