Newcastle sit second-bottom of the Premier League and many supporters are turning their hopes towards a January transfer window revolution that can help them escape the drop come May.

One player that has been linked with a move is Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Kevin Phillips believes it would be a real statement of intent from Newcastle if they could prise him away from St Mary’s.

“It would take a fair bit of money to get him out of Southampton though because he signed a new deal at the beginning of the season. He committed to the club. It would take something special to get him out of there.

“For me, he’s the best dead-ball specialist in the Premier League. That is why he’d be a massive asset for Newcastle. It would be an exciting signing.”

1. Pundit claims Potter would leave Albion Brighton boss Graham Potter would leave for Tottenham if he was offered the job, according to pundit and former Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose. (talkSPORT) (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Souttar in demand Harry Souttar is attracting major Premier League interest from Everton and Wolves off the back of his exploits with Stoke City. (Mirror) (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Van de Beek on Toon radar Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek and are plotting a £17m January offer for him. (Ekram Konur) (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Alberto wants Europe move Internacional striker Yuri Alberto has admitted he “dreams of playing in Europe” amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton. (Globo Esporte) (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images) Photo: Pedro Vilela Photo Sales