Newcastle United transfer rumours: Magpies face competition to sign Venezuela striker plus Brighton set for 'summer swoop'

With just two games to go until the end of the Premier League season, the transfer rumour mill is beginning to pick up speed.

Newcastle will undoubtedly be linked with several players over the next few months, while Rafa Benitez's contract situation also remains unclear.

Here are some of the latest stories circling the web.

Magpies scouting Besiktas ace

Reports have recently emerged that the Magpies are scouting Besiktas midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz - a 22-year-old who has played regularly in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Turkish publication Hurriyet are claiming Newcastle have been scouting Tokoz for some time, while compiling a report on the youngster.

West Ham are also said to be interested in the central midfielder who has featured in 18 league games this term.

However, the report also claims Besiktas will not consider any bids less than €15million.

Newcastle face competition to sign Venezuelan forward

While there has been a lot of talk concerning Salomon Rondon, who is on a season-long loan from West Brom, this term, Newcastle have been linked with another Venezuelan striker in the last few days.

According to South American outlet Telam News Agency, Newcastle have made contact with the agent of Jan Carlos Hurtado and intend to ‘make a concrete offer’ for the highly-rated teenager.

Hurtado, 19, is currently plying his trade with Argentinian side Gimnasia y Esgrima after moving from Deportivo Tachira in his native Venezuela in August.

The teenager has scored four goals in 12 starts since the move, attracting plenty of admirers in the process.

French side Marseille and Argentinian giants Boca Juniors have been linked with the forward, while media outlet Marca Claro have claimed West Brom are also interested.

Brighton set for Aleksandar Mitrovic 'swoop'

The Serbian striker left St James's Park for Fulham on a permanent deal last summer in a deal reportedly worth £22million.

Since then, Mitrovic has netted 11 Premier League goals for the Cottagers in all competitions and has impressed for the London-based club, despite their relegation to the Championship.

And according to the Mirror, Brighton 'are set to launch a summer swoop' for the 24-year-old if they stay in the Premier League this season.

The Seagulls reportedly failed with a £10million bid for Mitrovic, 24, in January 2018, with Brighton boss Chris Hughton a big admirer.