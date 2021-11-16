One player that could fill this requirement is Burnley’s James Tarkowski, who has been linked with a move to St James’s Park, either in January or in the summer when his contract at Turf Moor expires.

Tarkowski, 28, has played just shy of 200 times for Burnley since his move from Brentford in 2016 and former Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood believes signing the defender could be ‘massive’ for Newcastle in their fight against relegation this season:

As picked up by HITC, Sherwood told Optus Sport: “Tarkowski has been touted around. Burnley are a selling club to the likes of Newcastle. If they come, their [Burnley] eyes will light up because all of a sudden they can put another £10 million on the price.

“But that kid will hit the floor running. If he keeps himself fit, he’ll be massive for keeping that club up.”

