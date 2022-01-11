Newcastle United transfer rumours: Magpies in ‘advanced talks’ for £30m raid, Toon ‘offered’ chance to sign 32-cap international

Eddie Howe issued a message to Newcastle United fans after the club’s “devastating” FA Cup defeat to Cambridge.

By Jason Jones
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 8:15 am

A second-half strike from Joe Ironside gave League One club Cambridge United a 1-0 win at St James’s Park on Saturday in front of a 51,395 crowd.

Newcastle, without injured leading scorer Callum Wilson, lacked conviction in front of goal, and the loss underlined the need for more reinforcements in this month’s transfer window.

Asked for his message to fans, head coach Howe said: “We’re devastated for them, because it was a sell-out and great atmosphere. Incredible feeling all the way through the game, even when we went behind, really willing the team to find an equaliser. It didn’t totally surprise me. Since I’ve been here, that’s what the supporters have been like.

“Devastated for them, feel their pain, and it’ll motivate me to try and repay their faith and their support by winning games very soon.”

1. Man United plot huge Rice bid

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to fork out £115 million for West Ham United sensation Declan Rice in the summer. (El Nacional) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Photo Sales

2. Toffees set to make improved Longstaff bid

Everton are reportedly expected to make an ‘improved offer’ to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff in January. (Daily Express) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Photo Sales

3. Randolph move ‘in doubt’

Aston Villa’s swoop to sign goalkeeper Darren Randolph from West Ham United is in doubt. (talkSPORT) (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Photo Sales

4. Toon enter Dykes race

Newcastle have joined Burnley in the battle to sign QPR forward Lyndon Dykes. (TeamTALK) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Eddie HoweCambridgeCallum WilsonLeague OneSt James's Park
Next Page
Page 1 of 3