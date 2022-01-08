Trippier’s £12million-plus switch was confirmed by the club yesterday. The 31-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at St James’s Park.

And Trippier – who previously played under head coach Eddie Howe at Burnley – faces a very different challenge at Newcastle, with the club 19th in the Premier League at the halfway point of the season.

“I made it clear a few months back that if I had the opportunity to come back to the Premier League, I’d love to do so,” said the England international. “It’s important for my family, as it’s a great opportunity as well.

“I’m the type of player who loves challenges. I had a challenge going to Atletico Madrid in the first place, changing countries, different league, and now I’m at Newcastle. I know the position they’re in. I’m here to help as much as I can on and off the field.

“I have a great relationship with the manager. This is certainly a challenge for me, and one I’m excited about.”

Trippier has kept in touch with Howe since leaving Burnley. Asked about Howe’s influence on his decision, Trippier said: “Very important, because he’s a great manager. I’ve kept in contact with him every since I left.

“He’s another big reason why he came here. I know what he demands in training, I know what he expects in games.

“I’m here to fight and help as much as I can. The players that have played with me, and the managers that have coached me, know what kind of character that I am. No matter what team I play for, I give 110%. It’s going to be no different here at Newcastle.”

Trippier – who played in the Euro 2020 final – is determined to play on for England.

“I’m still ambitious,” he said. “I still want to get in the England team. I know I’m up against Reece James, Kyle Walker and Trent (Alexander-Arnold).

“I feel I can still handle the pressure. I feel I’m in very good shape. I need to give good performances for Newcastle.”

1. Hornets fail with Phillips bid Liverpool have turned down a £7 million bid from Watford for Nat Phillips (Football Insider) (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Diop not for sale West Ham have no intention of selling Issa Diop in the winter window. (football.london) (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Spurs priced out of Lamptey interest Tottenham Hotspur think that Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is too expensive for them and now want to sign Adama Traore instead. (The Times) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Barrow sign Glennon League Two Barrow have signed Burnley defender Anthony Glennon on loan until the end of the season. (Official Club Website) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo Sales