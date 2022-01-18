The club activated a £25million release clause in the striker’s Burnley contract last week.

And Wood joined Newcastle in time to make his debut in the weekend’s 1-1 draw against Watford at St James’s Park.

The move caught Burnley by surprise – and angered the club’s fans. However, Dyche was diplomatic when asked about the 29-year-old’s departure.

“I’ve got no angle on Chris at all,” said Burnley’s manager. “He’s a professional footballer who’s done very well for the football club. An opportunity arose, he’s thought it through, and decided it’s right for him and that’s football.

“There’s absolutely no question marks in my mind over Chris at all for what he’s done here, the goals he’s scored, the way he’s performed, the way he’s conducted himself, and the way he’s attempted to conduct himself here.”

“Look, I think it’s the right time in my career,” said Wood. “I’ve been at Burnley for four and a half years.

“I was very comfortable, and very happy and settled there, but when I look at myself, I think nothing ever great happens in your comfort zone. I’m under no illusion that this is going to be a big challenge for me.”

Asked about Wood’s comments, Dyche said: “If he referenced his comfort zone, I think it’s fair to say that it certainly wasn’t us allowing him to sit in his comfort zone.

Burnley must now recruit a replacement before the transfer window closes at the end of the month. The club has been linked with a move for Andy Carroll, who left United last summer.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” said Dyche. “We didn’t want to lose Woody, there’s no two ways about that, but, on the other hand, there’s a lot of comments that it’s a lot of money for that player.

“But money doesn’t solve everything. It gives you a better option in recruitment, but you’ve still got to get the right players, and January’s still a tough window. These are the realities. It’s done now and we’ve got to move forward.”

