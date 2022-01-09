Eddie Howe’s men have already added England international and ex-Burnley, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier to their ranks.

The Magpies are currently second-bottom of the Premier League with just one win all season – here, we take a look at the latest transfer reports:

Magpies linked with £150,000-a-week star

Bamba Dieng.

Boubacar Kamara wants a £150,000-a-week deal from his next club – according to reports in The Sun.

Both Newcastle United and Premier League rivals West Ham are said to be interested in him.

The Marseille star is free to talk as his deal runs out in the summer.

The 22-year-old could sign for Newcastle on a pre-contract now and could even try to buy him this month.

However, Kamara’s wage demands are said to be causing the deal to falter.

Newcastle are keen on a deal but are wary of committing so much to a player when their Premier League status is uncertain.

That situation will likely increase West Ham’s chances of signing Kamara.

Newcastle and Premier League rivals linked with 21-year-old

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham are all interested in signing Bamba Dieng from Marseille.

That’s according to La Provence.

The 21-year-old has been described as the new Didier Drogba by Get Football News France.

The forward has bagged just four goals and one assist in 20 games in all competitions for Marseille so far this season.

It is thought he could cost around £15 million.

