The Tyneside club have won just once in the Premier League all season with the Magpies second from bottom having earned 10 points.

But there is a silver lining, with the transfer window just around the corner, new coach Eddie Howe is set to be handed significant funds to strengthen his squad following the Saudi-backed takeover.

Newcastle face Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest Premier League talk doing the rounds this morning:

Newcastle are said to be keen on a loan move for Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial in January. The attacker is still just 26-years-old.

Inter Milan's former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko is another target. Dzeko is now 35-years-old (Sun).

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is not giving up on France star Kylian Mbappe signing a new contract despite links to Real Madrid. Mbappe can discuss a pre-contract with clubs outside France in January. (AS, via Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain are preparing to test Barcelona's resolve to keep Spain midfielder Gavi. (El Nacional - in Catalan)

However, Barcelona manager Xavi says Gavi is "the future of the club" and that the teenager "has no ceiling". (Marca, via 90 Min)

Newcastle United have been tipped to sign Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli when he is made available for loan in January. (Football Insider)

Another Newcastle target, Lille and Holland defender Sven Botman is unsure about leaving the French champions in January. (90min)

