The wealth of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has been well-publicised, leading to constant speculation of big-money deals for high-profile players.

That is despite director Amanda Staveley playing down the chances of a lucrative January window, insisting it will be a slow-building process.

United’s position in the Premier League table – 19th win no wins from their opening nine matches – has led people to believe the new owners could attempt to spend their way out of relegation trouble.

“I think we’ve got a good chore here,” Jones said. “For different reasons, we’ve started poorly – it’s the truth.

“There’s nothing and nobody more important than the core group of players at this football club.

“I can assure you they care about this football club. There’s a lot of lads who have been here a long, long time.

“I see January as an opportunity to help the group that is already here. You can’t make wholesale changes.

“The most important thing is to get the best out of the core players we’ve got here now and January will be a bonus.”

Two players key to Newcastle’s survival are Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

“They are outstanding Premier League players,” Jones added.

“We are a threat going forward. The other end of the pitch as a group of players is where we need to better and that’s where we concentrated on last week.

“Allan and Callum would enhance any Premier League team. They’re two elite footballers.”

