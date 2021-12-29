The 21-year-old is back at Newcastle after making just five appearances for the Scottish Premiership side following his arrival on a season long loan in the summer.

His spell was cut short earlier this week with Dons boss Stephen Glass confirming Longstaff had returned to his parent club ahead of the January transfer window.

The midfielder signed a one year contract extension until 2023 with The Magpies in the summer prior to joining Aberdeen on loan. While is return to the club is a timely one given Newcastle’s currently depleted squad, Eddie Howe is expected to strengthen in the transfer window in a bid to remain in the Premier League.

That is likely to limit the younger Longstaff brother’s first team opportunities. He has made 14 Premier League appearances for The Magpies over the past two-and-a-half seasons, scoring twice.

Although another loan exit in January is likely, Howe wants to take a closer look at Longstaff before making a decision.

“We need to make a decision based on what I see,” said the Newcastle head coach.

“So he’ll come back into the training group. We haven’t seen him yet, but I think we’ll get him back into the training group and I’ll make my assessment then.”

1. Ronaldo considers exit Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘offered’ himself to Barcelona ahead of a potential move. (Mundo Deportivo) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Coutinho keen on Gunners move Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho ‘prefers a loan switch to Arsenal in January’ with the Brazilian ‘unlikely to move to Newcastle’ due to the club’s ongoing battle against relegation. (Sport) (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Foxes want Aribo Leicester City are the latest Premier League club to be linked with a move for Nigeria and Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo. (Fichajes) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Johnson sends Neil message Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has urged Dan Neil to focus on his football after reports emerged claiming that Burnley are eyeing up a potential January transfer for the talented midfielder. (Shields Gazette) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo Sales