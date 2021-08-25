The midfielder has been the subject of interest from several Championship clubs, and Bruce admits his short-term future lies away from St James’s Park.

"It’s something we’ve decided that might be best for Matty. I’ve had that conversation with him,” Bruce said.

"We’ll see in the next week. We’ve had one or two enquiries, we hope something happens for him in the next couple of days.”

It is likely Longstaff will need to sign a contract extension before going out on loan as he enters the final year of his current deal.

Longstaff, who scored the winning goal at home to Manchester United on his Premier League debut, committed his future to his boyhood club last year, despite strong interest from Italian side Udinese.

His new and improved two-year contract had expected to prompt regular gametime, however that has not been the case as he made just four league starts last season.

The summer window slams shut on Tuesday, August 31 at 11pm.

Newcastle face Burnley and Southampton at St James’s Park before the transfer deadline, and Bruce is targetting back-to-back wins.

He said: “There have been a lot of positives in the last two games - there was nothing in the game at all last weekend. And for large periods against West Ham we did OK.

“But you are judged on results and we have to think 'can we get through'? And can we get a result on Saturday that will get us up and running?”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Albion willing to sell Walton Brighton are willing to let Norwich City and Nottingham Forest target Christian Walton leave after slashing their asking price. (Football Insider) (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Leeds could return for Kent Steven Gerrard fears Leeds United “could return” to sign Rangers forward Ryan Kent before the end of the transfer window. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales

3. Drameh in demand Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is wanted by Dutch club Cambuur. The youngster was on the bench for Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton. (Andor Faber - Omrop Fryslan) (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Cucurella move on hold Getafe have put a hold on Marc Cucurella’s move to Brighton and Hove Albion as they argue over the type of payment. (EsportsRAC1) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT Photo Sales