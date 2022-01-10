The Magpies were knocked out by the League One opponents following Joe Ironside’s second half strike which was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the visitors.

FA Cup upsets happen, Newcastle have certainly been on the receiving end of a fair few over the years. But for a side who had won just one game all season, this seemed particularly damaging in front of a packed St James’s Park.

“We are desperately disappointed,” Howe said afterwards. “We really prepared well for this game and we played a very strong team.

“But ultimately we found a goalkeeper in superb form and a team that defended for their lives and we couldn’t break them down. I don’t think there was anything wrong with our attitude, we just couldn’t deliver the quality to score.

“The players are very disappointed. They know the importance of the FA Cup and they wanted to win. When we did get it right the goalkeeper was in outstanding form and I have to credit Cambridge and their manager.

“We did have some good moments but we lacked that killer instinct that every team needs. Then when you don’t put the game to bed there’s always a chance you leave yourself open and, unfortunately, one of those moments cost us the game.”

