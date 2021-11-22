Nike Strike Aerowsculpt Official Premier League match balls. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United transfer rumours: Magpies plot £70m raid for Tottenham target, Toon make contact with German international

Jason Tindall’s given his verdict on Joelinton after the forward made a goalscoring return to the team.

By Jason Jones
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 7:50 am

Joelinton, recalled to the starting XI, scored in yesterday’s 3-3 home draw against Brentford. The result left the winless club 20th in the Premier League table.

However, the 25-year-old also lost his footing late in the game when Allan Saint-Maximin presented him with a chance to win the game.

“First of all, I think Joelinton’s a fantastic player,” said Tindall, who was running the bench with Graeme Jones with new head coach Eddie Howe isolating with Covid-19. Ever since we’ve been here, we’ve seen the quality that he’s got.

"The performance he delivered today was outstanding. His work ethic for the team was exactly what was asked. He got a fantastic goal, and hopefully that’ll give Joe the confidence moving forward, because he’s certainly going to be a big player for this football club and this team.”

1. Leeds monitoring Barkley

Leeds United are monitoring Ross Barkley's situation ahead of a potential January loan swoop. Burnley have also been linked. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

2. Villa target Barisic

Aston Villa are eyeing a January move for Rangers full-back Borna Barisic. (Daily Record) (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images,)

3. Irons set to rekindle Bayo interest

West Ham are set to make a new bid for Clermont Foot striker Mohamed Bayo in the January transfer window. (The Sun) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Reds keen on Pulisic

Liverpool are eyeing a shock move for Chelsea outcast Christian Pulisic, who is said to be growing frustrated with his bit-part role at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Star) (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

