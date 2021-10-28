The former Crystal Palace owner believes that the vacant managerial role at St James’s Park is a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for someone, but Premier League safety must be prioritised this season.

“This football club is going to be an opportunity for someone, it’s when you take that opportunity.” Jordan told talkSport.

“And I just think the sensible thing for Newcastle would be to some way or another, find an interim appointment until they work out who they are, what they are and get a clean slate.

Jordan continued: “Now, you have got to try and find a way to stay in the division and that to me feels like a job for someone who knows how to do that and then build on that platform with somebody who comes in that’s an elite manage and give him the embarrassment of riches he would be entitled to.”

1. Dyche hints at Euro business Sean Dyche admits the success Maxwel Cornet has enjoyed since signing for Burnley could see the Clarets dip their toes further into the European transfer market. (Lancs Live) (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. Toon join Wirtz race Newcastle United are the latest club to join the chase for Bayer Leverkusen’s young star Florian Wirtz. (SportBild) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: INA FASSBENDER Photo Sales

3. Albion back in for Nunez Brighton could reignite their interest in Benfica forward Darwin Nunez in the new year. (Fichajes) (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images) Photo: Leonardo Fernandez Photo Sales

4. Lacazette in demand Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has two offers to remain in the Premier League when his contract with the Gunners expires. Newcastle and West Ham have been touted. (Fichajes) (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales