The Toon Army played out a 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League game was Howe’s first as head coach, though he was not able to attend as he is isolating in a hotel room after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Frank – whose side knocked Steve Bruce’s United out of the Carabao Cup last season while in the Championship – was asked if there was a change in the home team, which is without a win so far this season.

“Yeah, 100%,” said Brentford’s head coach. “Definitely more front-footed. Definitely much more aggressive in the pressure, and I think you saw the first steps of a team that wanted to play a bit more.

"That’s the most difficult thing to train and improve, and I think you saw the first signs.

"I’m pretty sure Eddie would say ‘we need to do a lot better’, not because it was bad, but I think he would say ‘there’s bits and pieces we need to do even better’, but you see very aggressive, very front-footed, and on the ball much more willingness to keep possession.”

Asked about the atmosphere, Frank said: “The fans were unbelievable. Fantastic atmosphere. I think our fans did well. So a fantastic occasion, a fantastic atmosphere to be part of. What a game.”

On his own team’s performance at St James’s Park, Frank said: “When you score three goals you need to get three points.”

