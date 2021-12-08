The Magpies snatched their first win of the season just in time as they beat Burnley 1-0 at the weekend, but now they have a difficult run of fixtures leading up to Christmas.

Newcastle travel to Leicester this weekend, before taking on Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United over eleven days.

The Tyneside club will head to the Midlands with full confidence given the Foxes’ form and successive victories may just give them that belief that they can take points off Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Ralf Rangnick.

It is currently extremely tight at the bottom of the Premier League, with all three sides in the relegation zone currently on ten points - three from safety – however Burnley have a game in hand over Newcastle and Norwich.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Everton eyeing swoop for Serie A striker Everton are reportedly considering a move for Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone, who is impressing on loan with Hellas Verona. The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals in 15 Serie A matches this season. (Fichajes) Photo: Alessandro Sabattini Photo Sales

2. Leeds United to battle Everton for ex-Arsenal midfielder Leeds United could make a move to sign Aaron Ramsey in January on a loan-to-buy deal. Everton and Newcastle United are also thought to be keen on the Juventus midfielder. (CalcioMercato) Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales

3. Liverpool leading race for Borussia Dortmund gem Liverpool are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Bundesliga club are likely to ask for £90 million for the former Birmingham CIty teenager. (Mirror) Photo: Joosep Martinson Photo Sales

4. Liverpool to launch surprise move for Real Madrid star Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos to Anfield. The Reds have struggled with injuries in the middle of the park this season. (FourFourTwo) Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno Photo Sales