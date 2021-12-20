Saint-Maximin, signed from Nice in a £16.5million deal two years ago, has spoken about his relationship with Newcastle United’s fans in an interview for the club’s matchday programme.

And the winger has revealed what players tell him after playing at the relegation-threatened club’s home stadium.

“I have enjoyed the love of the supporters so much,” said 24-year-old Saint-Maximin. “I have taken two or three yellow cards, because I got to celebrate with them. I might have to be careful, because I could get suspended!

“They’re so important for me. That’s why I gave the watch to the fan, because it’s always nice to give back to the fans.

“When they talk about me, giving me positive words, they are really kind, and take care of me. It’s a good feeling and they give me the opportunity to play better.

“It’s a good relationship, and it can be frustrating at times, because I want to give more to them, as does everyone else in the team. We know how good they are.

“When games would finish for full time, players from different clubs would come up to me and say that ‘it’s an amazing stadium with such a great atmosphere’. For that, we have to give everything.”

Saint-Maximin also spoke about the injuries which have interrupted his Newcastle career.

“I work hard on my muscles to become stronger – and make sure I try not to get injured,” said Saint-Maximin. “We play a lot of games, which are very intense, so it can be difficult.

“Everyone knows a lot of players can get injured in the Premier League, because it’s the hardest league in the world. Your muscles, and everything else, have to be ready.

“The first two years were really painful for me, because when you see you can do some things, but you’re injured, and your team need you and you miss them, it’s really hard to watch games on TV and not play.

“I’ve done more work at home. I changed a lot of things, having conversations with myself and with the people around me to see if I could do things different, so that my body would be ready for anything.”

1. Man United in for de Jong Manchester United are “positioned” to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (El Nacional) (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Gerrard wants Gomez Aston Villa ‘make Liverpool bid’ as Steven Gerrard looks to raid his former club for Joe Gomez in January. (Calcio Mercato) (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Dyche wants two more in January Burnley are looking to sign ‘a ten... and maybe another striker’ in January, according to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon. (Personal Twitter account) (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Forest eye Longstaff Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has reportedly emerged as a January transfer target for Nottingham Forest. (The Sun) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo Sales