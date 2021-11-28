The Magpies faced Arsenal in Eddie Howe’s first game in charge since testing positive for Covid-19 – however were unable to prevent defeat.

The loss was their seventh of the Premier League campaign, however Howe believed it was a good performance from his team and claimed the game was decided by the decision to turn down Callum Wilson’s penalty appeal.

Newcastle will now face Norwich City and Burnley at St. James’ Park over the next week and will be hopeful of picking up their first win of the season against either side.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Barcelona consider €70 million offer for Man City starlet Barcelona are keen on signing Man City attacker Ferran Torres and are considering meeting the Premier League side's €70 million valuation. Torres is also thought to be hopeful of a return to Spain. (Mirror) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Arsenal striker on his way out Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted his agents are working to secure him an exit from the Emirates Stadium. Newcastle United have recently been linked with a move for the Frenchman. (Mirror) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Liverpool plot January move for Porto winger Liverpool are considering signing Porto winger Luis Diaz in January. The 24-year-old has impressed in the Reds' Champions League group this season. (Daily Mail) Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

4. West Ham target Sheffield United loanee West Ham have added Sheffield United defender Ben Davies to their list of defensive targets if they are not able to sign James Tarkowski from Burnley. The Blades centre-back is currently on loan from Liverpool. (The 72) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales