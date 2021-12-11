The Magpies will be hopeful of successive victories after picking up their first win of the season against Burnley last time out.

The bottom three are all currently on ten points and a win could massively boost their chances of survival – a big scoreline could also potentially take them out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Newcastle will also be relying on Burnley and Norwich City failing to beat their opponents, which appears likely given the Clarets will host West Ham – who most recently beat Chelsea – and the Canaries will take on Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. West Ham in January double swoop West Ham are considering a move for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake and former Hammers loanee Jesse Lingard in January. The pair are struggling for game time at their respective clubs. (Eurosport)

2. Aston Villa offered PSG flop Aston Villa were reportedly one of a number of teams offered PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman has spent most of his time on the bench since his summer move from Liverpool. (90min)

3. Barcelona monitoring ex-Manchester United attacker Barcelona are considering a move for former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj with his contract at Real Sociedad expiring in the summer. The Belgian spent six years with the Red Devils before moving to Spain. (Mail Online)

4. Eagles & Foxes eyeing Fulham youngster Crystal Palace and Leicester City are interested in signing Fulham striker Jay Stansfield. The 19-year-old has shone for the Cottagers' U23 side this season but his contract is set to expire in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)