The Magpies travel to the Emirates Stadium off the back of a dramatic 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Arsenal’s unbeaten run came to an end last weekend when they were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool, however remain in 5th place.

If Newcastle are able to add to the Gunners’ misery tomorrow then they could potentially lift themselves from the foot of the table as they remain on a hunt for their first win.

It was confirmed this morning that Eddie Howe has tested negative for Covid-19 and will be in charge for tomorrow’s match after he missed out on the clash with Brentford.

Here are the best of today’s rumours…

1. Barcelona in talks with Whites target Barcelona are reportedly in talks with FC Basel to sign Arthur Cabral. Marcelo Bielsa has expressed interest in the South American - who has scored 23 goals this season. (SPORT) Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke Photo Sales

2. Chelsea to make £84m bid for World Cup winner Chelsea are ready to bid £84 million for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa in January. The Italian has three goals this season. (Calciomercato) Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. Liverpool join battle for £20m-rated wonderkid Liverpool have joined Leicester City and Newcastle United in the race to sign Olympiakos midfielder Aguibou Camara. The 20-year-old is expected to move to the Premier League next summer and it likely to cost around £20 million. (The Sun) Photo: ARIS MESSINIS Photo Sales

4. Liverpool consider €50m swoop for West Ham star Liverpool are consiering a move for West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen. The 24-year-old has three goals and five assists this season. (Fichajes) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales