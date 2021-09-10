“I think the fans have had enough,” he told Football Insider.

“I say that with the utmost respect because I do respect that club a lot. They deserve better.

“They have brought one player in, Willock, and they are not improving in anything. Then a statement comes out like that, unbelievable.

“The fans have had it up to here. They just want a change, new owners and a fresh start.

“They aren’t getting that at the moment, and that’s the frustrating thing.”

Meanwhile, reports that Newcastle are interested in Sheffield United’s Sander Berge continue to swirl.

Berge, 23, moved to Bramall Lane for £20m in January 2019 and has featured five times for The Blades in the league this season, however, as he continues his recovery from an injury which required surgery last season.

Newcastle are reportedly monitoring Berge’s fitness and if the Norwegian is able to continue his recovery, they may look to make a move for the midfielder in January.

We’ve gathered the best of today's Premier League speculation below…

1. Moyes planning to phase in Areola David Moyes is planning to phase Alphonse Areola into his starting XI and make him the new West Ham number one over the coming weeks. (Football Insider) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Jones discusses Anderson pursuit Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that although he inquired about signing Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson in the past, there were 'no legs' in reports that the Hatters made a deadline day move for the teenager recently. (Luton Today) (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. Hill in demand Rangers and Burnley have failed with moves to sign Fleetwood Town defender James Hill, who has been on Preston North End’s wish list. (Daily Record) (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Potter speaks out on Locadia Graham Potter has told striker Jurgen Locadia to knuckle down after his return from loan spells at Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati. (Brighton and Hove Independent) (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Photo: Elsa Photo Sales