Newcastle United transfer rumours: Newcastle could beat Chelsea and Manchester United to sign defender, Arsenal set to allow England international to leave on loan

Liverpool have been linked with one of Leeds United’s star players for months now, and have recently shown reported interest in a West Ham player, and it appears both remain on the club’s radar.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester United were thought to be going head-to-head to land the signature of a defender from France but reports now suggest that Newcastle United could swoop in to secure a move to St James’ Park for the player.

Speaking of the Blues, Thomas Tuchel says they are “convinced” by one of their most promising young players who is currently out on loan and believes he can contribute to their first team next season.

Also, defender Antonio Rudiger is still expected to leave Stamford Bridge on a free and another of Europe’s biggest clubs is being linked with his signature.

As for Manchester United, a recent reports suggests that they could be looking at Germany in a bid to bolster for the future with the signings of four top young stars.

Burnley could look to League 1 in order to strengthen their squad next month while West Ham may move for a Championship stand out who has been linked with several other Premier League clubs.

Here are Monday’s Premier League transfer rumours:

1. Rudiger could join Real Madrid when contract expires Real Madrid could be prepared to meet Antonio Rudiger's wage demands as the defender gets set to leave Chelsea when is contract expires at the end of the season (The Telegraph) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2. Maitland-Niles set for Serie A loan Jose Mourinho's Roma are nearing a deal to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on loan (GOAL) Photo: Robin Jones Photo Sales

3. Manchester United looking to build for the future Manchester United are targeting four promising German players as potential transfers. Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz (18) Borussia Monchengladbach left back Luca Netz (18), RB Lepizig midfielder Eric Martel (19) and VfL Bochum centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap (20) (The Sun) Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA Photo Sales

4. Gallagher set for bright future at Stamford Bridge "We love Conor. We are convinced about him," said Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel who expects Conor Gallagher to return to Stamford Bridge from his loan at Crystal Palace and fight for a first team place next season (Metro) Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales