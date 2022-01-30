Newcastle United transfer rumours: Newcastle reportedly have second bid for Brighton star rejected, Arsenal striker could make Barcelona move

The big news from Sunday concerns Leeds United and West Ham United with separate reports claiming that the Hammers have offered £50 million EACH for two Elland Road superstars.
Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly knocked back an offer from Newcastle United for one of their defenders and are thought to be holding out for a slightly higher bid.
The Seagulls have also been linked with a striker from the Belgian leagues while Burnley could be about to make a move for a Bundesliga forward.
In Spain, Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but need to get rid of a current attackers first and Atletico Madrid have handed a boost to any English clubs interested in one of theirs strikers by suggesting they will NOT let the player join a La Liga rival.
Manchester City are “ready to sell” an England international in the summer if they can not resolve the player’s current contract stand off while an incoming striker at the Etihad could pave the way for a Manchester United player’s exit.
Finally, Everton are said to be making a late bid to land a Manchester United midfielder on loan before the window closes.
Here are Sunday's Premier League transfer rumours: