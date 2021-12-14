Howe and his players were applauded off the pitch, despite losing 4-0 to Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.
And Howe, appointed as head coach last month, labelled the support as “unbelievable” given the result and the relegation-threatened club’s predicament at the foot of the Premier League
Asked about United’s 3,300-strong support at the King Power Stadium, Howe told NUFC TV: “Unbelievable again. For a team to be 4-0 down, and the situation that we’re in, for the supporters to react like that way, and to support right to the end and clap them off, again it means so much to us, and I think another massive is that response, and hopefully the players can see that and feed off that for what is a difficult spell for us.”
The club is 19th in the Premier League table ahead of Thursday night’s game against Liverpool at Anfield.
