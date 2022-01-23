Newcastle United transfer rumours: Newcastle still pursing Sevilla defender with negotiations 'ongoing', Liverpool unlikely to move for Bundesliga midfielder

Aston Villa have already had a busy window, signing Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne, and have now been tipped to beat Leeds United to the signings of a £10 million valued Ligue 1 midfielder after reportedly giving up on a Brighton & Hove Albion star.
Villa have also been linked with a three-time Serie A winning midfielder with one source reporting they have already made a move for the player.
Another club who have been busy, and still have lots of business to do, is Newcastle United who are continuing to pursue a Sevilla defender as their “top defensive target”.
Meanwhile, Burnley have been linked with a surprising bid to land a former Arsenal midfielder on-loan this month while West Ham could be lining up and incredible £60 million bid for an England international striker.
The Hammers have also reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign a Wolves winger after being told that the players would be signing for Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have distanced themselves from a move for a Bundesliga midfielder.
Finally, Chelsea could be set to lose left-back Marcos Alonso but have a replacement lined up should the Spaniard depart Stamford Bridge.
Here are Sunday’s Premier League transfer rumours: