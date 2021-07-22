Newcastle United transfer rumours: Player on brink of exit, Jose Mourinho looks to hijack defender deal
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce could be in line for a summer of difficult conversations.
Not only are his club likely to be up against it in a lot of their transfer negotiations, but the boss is almost certain to allow a number of first team players to leave the club as he looks to free up valuable space and resources for new signings.
One talent who is definitely set to leave is Andy Carroll
The target man returned to his boyhood club a couple of years ago, but has scored just once since, and will not receive a contract renewal.
"I had a conversation with Andy. I think he wants to go and play. I wish the lad all the best. I hope it goes for the rest of his career. He's certainly been a big help to me in the last couple of years, that's for sure."
Meanwhile, Bruce must now put together a 25-man squad for the new Premier League season.
The club is yet to make a signing in the summer window.
"All of the decisions of getting a 25-man squad together is what it is all about now," Bruce told Sky Sports News. "All the work begins. We have got irons in the fire for two or three things, and we’ll see what that develops.
"I’m sure there’ll be a little bit of movement. The transfer market has been extremely quiet, and I expect it to be that way, but it’ll hot up a little bit, I’m sure."
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…