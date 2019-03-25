Newcastle United transfer rumours: Rafa Benitez and Tottenham want the 'new Paul Pogba'

Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring Lille winger Boubakary Soumare.

The youngster has caught the eye in Ligue 1 this term and is thought to be attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

Indeed, his performances have brought comparisons to Manchester United star Paul Pogba - and speculation suggests he could follow his countryman in heading to the English top flight.

Le10 Sport claim that the Magpies saw a bid for the 20-year-old rejected during the January transfer window, but are set to revive their interest come the summer months,

Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be keen on Soumare after watching him play for France U20s earlier this week.

Meanwhile, reports have also linked Rafa Benitez with a swoop for striker Alhagi Touray.

The Spaniard has impressed for third-tier side Santvicenti this term and Football Insider claim that a number of Premier League sides - including Newcastle - are keen on a closer look at the youngster.

Crystal Palace and Cardiff are also thought to hold an interest in the frontman - who has netted 30 times in 24 appearances this campaign - while Burnley are believed to have invited him to Turf Moor for a trial spell.