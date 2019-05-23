Newcastle United transfer rumours: Rafa Benitez 'eyes' double full-back swoop

Newcastle United have been linked with moves for two full-backs as they line-up summer recruits.

While manager Rafa Benitez is yet to commit his future to the club, a host of players have already been linked with a summer switch to St James's Park.

And the latest reports claim that the Spaniard is eyeing two new full-backs ahead of the Premier League campaign.

Football Insider claim that Newcastle are set to renew their interest in Fulham left-back Joe Bryan, having shown an interest in the defender last summer.

Bryan, then of Bristol City, was attracting interest from Tyneside but ultimately moved to Craven Cottage.

There is a belief now, however, that he could be tempted to make the move away from London following Fulham's relegation to the Championship.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star report that CSKA Moscow right-back Mario Fernandes is also interesting the Magpies.

The 28-year-old is also believed to be attracting interest from Atletico Madrid and looks set to seal a move this summer.

And while the report claims Newcastle are interested, the rumoured £26.5million asking price could prove a sticking point.