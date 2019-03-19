Newcastle United transfer rumours: Rafa Benitez eyes swoop for the 'next Mesut Ozil'

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for a Turkish playmaker dubbed as the 'next Mesut Ozil'.

The Magpies are reported to be one of several sides interested in a move for Mainz 05 youngster Erkan Eyibil.

Rafa Benitez has been linked with a move for the 'next Mesut Ozil'

Turkish Football claim that Newcastle and West Ham United are both keeping a watchful eye on the 17-year-old, who has impressed in the youth ranks of the German outfit.

Having featured for Mainz's under-19 side this campaign, Eyibil has netted 12 times in 18 appearances amid some sparkling form which has seen several clubs begin to keep tabs on his progress.

Indeed, the attacking midfielder's display have led to comparisons with Mesut Ozil in the Turkish press - while speculation of a move to England has been rife.

And with his contract set to expire in 2020, reports suggest that a move during the upcoming summer transfer window could be a possibility.

Meanwhile, Everton manager Marco Silva has avoided a touchline ban following his actions at the end of the Toffees' 3-2 defeat at St James's Park.

Silva was fined £12,000 after confronting the match officials following Newcastle's dramatic comeback, but will face no further punishment.