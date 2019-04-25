Newcastle United transfer rumours: Rafa Benitez eyes swoop for 'the next Neymar'

While Rafa Benitez's future at Newcastle United remains uncertain, the club are already reportedly eyeing up summer transfer targets.

And the latest name to be linked with a move to St James's Park is teenage sensation Jan Carlos Hurtado - a promising young striker.

Argentinian radio station '221 Radio' claim that Newcastle, along with a number of other European clubs, are keen on a move for the 19-year-old.

The Magpies are believed to be keen on adding some additional firepower to their squad with the long-term futures of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez subject to much speculation.

And Hurtado could be viewed as a potential option, with the Venezuelan having impressed for Argentinian club side Gimnasia - despite only netting twice this campaign.

Indeed, his form has seen him likened to Brazilian attacker Neymar in South America, while the frontman has just been handed a maiden senior international call-up and could feature alongside Rondon should he be handed an opportunity.

Newcastle are thought to be one of a number of clubs keen on Hurtado, with Marseille and Atalanta also reported to be keen.