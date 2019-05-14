Newcastle United transfer rumours: Rafa Benitez plotting double French swoop - including competition for Martin Dubravka

Newcastle United ended their Premier League season on a high after a 4-0 win at Fulham - but the media attention has swiftly turned towards the summer transfer window.

Fresh reports claim Rafa Benitez is weighing up a move for a goalkeeper to rival Martin Dubravka and a left-back, while a Toon midfielder is nearing the exit door.

Benitez's own future should become clearer this week when he sits down with owner Mike Ashley over a potential new contract.

The 59-year-old wants assurances that he will be given the funds to strengthen his squad accordingly - and Paris United believes they've identified one the Spaniard's summer targets.

Kevin Trapp, currently on loan at Frankfurt from Paris Saint-Germain, is again linked the Magpies after speculation also mounted in January.

The French website say Trapp's agent Pini Zahavi has received 'an opening' from United after his impressive season in Germany.

That said, Newcastle's chances of signing Trapp could be dented should Gianluigi Buffon decide to leave France.

Interestingly, both Bruno Genesio and Jorge Jesus have been linked with the managerial role on Tyneside and both happen to be clients of Zahavi.

The same outlet also states the Magpies are planning to revisit a deal for PSG left-back Stanley N'soki.

N'Soki is another name Newcastle fans will be familiar with, although competition is expected from Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Marseille for his signature.

With the French champions somewhat overcrowded in that position, it is said they ‘won’t keep’ the youngster should a ‘substantial offer’.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Diame continues to be touted with a move elsewhere with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Diame's future at St James's Park looks more and more uncertain after the Magpies failed to hand him the 25 starts required to trigger a one-year extension.

The Senegalese man was linked with Greek giants Olympiacos last week - though is now reportedly wanted by Turkish and Premier League clubs.

Former club West Ham United and Crystal Palace have approached Diame, according to Sabah Spor, but Fenerbahce have made the 'best proposal'.