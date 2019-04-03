Newcastle United transfer rumours: Rafa Benitez plotting surprise €10m striker swoop

Newcastle United are reportedly plotting a move for ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko

The 33-year-old, who currently plays for AS Roma in Italy, is rumoured to be a summer target for Rafa Benitez as he eyes further recruits in the forward areas.

With the future of Salomon Rondon - currently on loan from West Brom - uncertain, the Spaniard may be forced to turn his attentions to alternative targets.

And Tuttomercato Web claim that one name under consideration is that of Dzeko, who Roma are believed to be willing to allow to leave come the summer.

Dzeko spent five years with Manchester City from 2011, netting over 70 times for the CItizens in just under 200 appearances.

He has been in fine form this campaign, too, having scored 12 goals in 31 games for the Italian giants.

But reports claim that both the Magpies and West Ham have made 'proposals' for the frontman having been alerted to his availability.

However, it is believed that their initial offers of €10m are well below Roma's asking price - while it would arguably be a surprise if Newcastle were prepared to match Dzeko's bumper wage at the Stadio Olimpico.

Meanwhile, pundit Andy Gray has once again offered his views on Newcastle's current form - having branded Benitez's side as 'punchless'.

Speaking after the defeat to Arsenal, the Bein Sports analyst claimed that the Magpies looked 'flat' and without any form of attacking spark.

He said: "Newcastle were disappointing. They were like they were at the start of the season - flat, and never offered a thing in attack.

"They were punchless. I felt for Salomon Rondon , I have played up there and I know what's it like going to these grounds and not getting a kick.

"That's what Rondon would feel like.

"Arsenal were never threatened. It was too easy for them."